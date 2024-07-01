Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Jeff Bezos' space flight may have an Indian onboard soon. Key details

Jeff Bezos' space flight may have an Indian onboard soon. Key details

SERA, a US-based agency, is planning to offer six seats on a future mission of New Shepard, Blue Origin's reusable suborbital rocket, to citizens from various countries

Amazon_Jeff Bezos (Photo: Bloomberg)
Jeff Bezos (Photo: Bloomberg)
Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 5:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
An Indian citizen might soon have the chance to fly aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin New Shepard launch vehicle, according to a report by Moneycontrol. This opportunity is part of the Space Exploration and Research Agency’s (SERA) human spaceflight program, which targets countries that have sent few or no astronauts into space.

SERA, a US-based agency, is planning to offer six seats on a future mission of New Shepard, Blue Origin’s reusable suborbital rocket, to citizens from various countries.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


The New Shepard mission will take the selected astronauts on an 11-minute journey beyond the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space at 100 km altitude. The astronauts will experience a few minutes of weightlessness before returning to the landing pad.

How will the aspiring astronauts be selected?

Indian citizens interested in the SERA program can register by paying a fee of $2.50 (around Rs 209) to cover verification checks for safe and fair voting. The final candidates will be chosen by public vote for the chance to fly aboard the New Shepard mission.

Aspiring astronauts must meet Blue Origin’s physical requirements. They can gain public votes by sharing their stories through their mission profile pages, social media, and other platforms. The voting process will involve candidate elimination across three phases, with the public voting for candidates from their own nation or region, except for the sixth global seat.

More From This Section

Israel releases head of Gaza's main hospital 7 months after hospital raid

Lankan politician Sampanthan passes away, PM Modi, EAM sends condolences

Paris Olympics likely to impact Air France KLM ticket sales this summer

China stops providing data that showed dip in renewable power plant usage

Singapore gets tough on casinos in new measures to check terrorism funding


Mission to ‘democratise’ space

The report stated that Joshua Skurla, co-founder of SERA, noted India’s significant achievements in space exploration, including becoming the first country to reach the Moon’s south pole, and emphasised SERA’s goal of making space accessible to everyone by offering this opportunity to an Indian citizen.

Skurla added that SERA’s mission is to democratise space by enabling citizens from over 150 countries with limited access to space to participate in groundbreaking research and make history. He emphasised the agency’s aim to give people worldwide a voice and stake in the future of space exploration.

Sam Hutchison, co-founder of SERA, highlighted that by empowering communities to choose their astronauts, the mission will foster national conversations on space and encourage international collaboration. The minimal physical requirements and training for New Shepard’s flight will lower the barrier to entry, promoting diverse and inclusive participation in space.

The selected crew members will arrive three days before the flight for training at Blue Origin’s launch site in West Texas.

Meanwhile, India is preparing for its human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, and has already selected group captains Prashanth Balakrishnan Nair, Angad Prathap, Ajit Krishnan, and wing commander Shubanshu Shukla as astronauts for the mission.
Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Blue Origin, SpaceX, ULA picked for Pentagon rocket launch contracts

Gopi Thotakura makes history, becomes 1st Indian to go to space as tourist

First African American astronaut goes to space 60 yrs later on Bezos rocket

Southeast Asia fast emerging as centre of gravity for tech industry

Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg lead Magnificent Seven insider stock sales

Topics :Jeff Bezosspace fundingspace tourism industry

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 5:28 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story