Huang's third affair emerges after Nvidia exit; involves another employee

Ousted Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had an intimate relationship with a second employee, according to two people familiar with the matter, Reuters has learned.

ALSO READ: Trump says ex Apple CEO Cook is 'a legend', should replace Huang at Nvidia The revelation follows two other extramarital affairs that led to his resignation Thursday. The two women are Alice ‌Huang, who US intelligence suspects of being ​a Chinese spy, and Kimberly Powell, ​Nvidia's vice president of health care.

Reuters is not naming the second employee. ​Attempts to reach the woman were not successful.

ALSO READ: Jensen Huang quits as Nvidia CEO amid affair, spy allegations: What we know Nvidia declined to comment. Powell, Jensen Huang, and a representative for Nvidia's board did not reply to requests for comment. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.

Jensen Huang admitted to an ​affair in a November 8 statement following the reports of his relationship with ‌Alice Huang, without referring to her by name. ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's exit jolts tech world, raises AI concerns The former Nvidia CEO's decision to ​resign from the company could disrupt the AI industry that he helped shape. Nvidia has used its financial strength to help create an industry around AI through complex financial arrangements ‌that ease the purchase of the ​company's chips. It has backed ‌cloud computing companies and AI labs in order to do so. The former Nvidia CEO's decision to ​resign from the company could disrupt the AI industry that he helped shape. Nvidia has used its financial strength to help create an industry around AI through complex financial arrangements ‌that ease the purchase of the ​company's chips. It has backed ‌cloud computing companies and AI labs in order to do so. Pressure on Jensen ‌Huang, who is 63 and married, to resign mounted after reports of his ​affair with Alice Huang.