Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's exit jolts tech world, raises AI concerns

By Ankur Banerjee Singapore As chip giant Nvidia’s chief Jensen Huang stepped down on Thursday, investors’ biggest fears were as much about the future of the multitrillion-dollar company as its ability and willingness to continue bankrolling the AI boom. As chip giant Nvidia’s chief Jensen Huang stepped down on Thursday, investors’ biggest fears were as much about the future of the multitrillion-dollar company as its ability and willingness to continue bankrolling the AI boom.

Huang's exit is yet another pressure point on the global markets' most crowded trade. It came after the board of the world's dominant chipmaker, at the cutting edge of computing, met late on Wednesday to decide the longtime CEO's fate following reports of his two extramarital affairs. The company said Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress will take over as interim CEO as Nvidia looks for a permanent successor.

Traders' first reaction was to punish Nvidia shares and those of its customers, including data-centre firms CoreWeave and Naver, while pushing shares of chipmaking rivals Broadcom and AMD higher. Shares in China’s leading makers of graphics processing units (GPUs) surged, as the leadership upheaval at Nvidia boosted expectations that local chip suppliers could win greater market share. Moore Threads, MetaX and Cambricon all jumped nearly 10 per cent.

Nvidia shares pared premarket losses but were still down nearly 5 per cent at 1600 GMT.

The worry in the market is that the stakes are far higher and that if Nvidia, under a different leader, backs away from a strategy of financing data centres, the AI boom itself could lose momentum.

“Nvidia has been called the 'Bank of AI’. They'll sell you the chips and loan you the money. If they have to take a step back because of what's going on, will that cut off funding to smaller companies that need it? That's an open question,” said Joe Saluzzi, partner and co-head of equity trading at Themis Trading in Chatham, New Jersey.

Nvidia has been the banner stock of the AI revolution, with its chip technology ahead of rivals and enormous sales driving the share price up some 900 per cent over the four years since the launch of OpenAI's ChatGPT ushered in the AI era.

But Nvidia has also become a torchbearer and financier, anticipating demand for ever more powerful chips while sinking billions of dollars into funding its own customers through a mix of equity investments and other promises.

“Nvidia's credit support is what makes much of this debt finance-able across the AI hyperscaler deal front,” said Christopher Brown, senior vice-president, investments, at Synovus Securities. “Lenders will ask what happens to that support if Nvidia's leadership or regulatory standing is impaired, and Nvidia's own willingness to extend more guarantees may be constrained.”

Nvidia’s board launched an investigation into Huang following reports that he had an extramarital affair with a businesswoman who was alleged to be a Chinese spy. A subsequent report about another affair emerged ahead of Wednesday's board meeting.

Shay Boloor, chief market strategist at Futurum Equities, said Nvidia's revenue would not suddenly plunge after Huang's exit and that the bigger concern was about the future, given Huang was the person with the vision for computing.

“Replacing that strategic vision ... is an enormous challenge,” he said.

Who is interim CEO Colette Kress? Huang’s exit leaves a vacuum at the top of the roughly $4 trillion chipmaker that he co-founded and built over three decades to become the top supplier of chips and the nexus of the US-China technology rivalry. Nvidia finance chief Colette Kress is set to take over as interim CEO from Jensen Huang, the company said on Thursday, putting her in charge of the chipmaker whose processors power the world’s most advanced supercomputers and AI data centres.

The appointment comes after the board ousted co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang amid reports of two extramarital affairs, one with a woman alleged to be a Chinese spy.

CFO since 2013

Kress joined Nvidia in September 2013 as executive vice-president and chief financial officer and has held the post since. She has appeared alongside Jensen Huang on the company's quarterly earnings calls.

Nvidia's revenue was $4.13 billion in the fiscal year she joined and $215.9 billion in fiscal 2026.

Career before Nvidia

Before joining Nvidia, Kress spent eight years in finance roles at Texas Instruments, then worked at Microsoft from 1997 to 2010.

At Microsoft, she became chief financial officer of the Server and Tools division in 2006, with responsibility for its financial strategy, planning and reporting.

She moved to Cisco in 2010 as senior vice-president and chief financial officer of its Business Technology and Operations Finance organisation, where she was responsible for financial strategy and business development. She left for Nvidia in 2013.

Education and experience

Kress holds a bachelor of science degree in finance from the University of Arizona and a master of business administration degree from Southern Methodist University.

She joined Nvidia after nearly 25 years in finance roles at major technology companies, Fortune reported in 2024. She told Fortune that Nvidia was the smallest company she had worked for when she started there in 2013.

Wealth

Forbes ranks Kress number 32 on its 2026 list of America's richest self-made women. Her shares in the chip firm were valued at roughly $750 million as of Wednesday's close, down from more than $1 billion at the stock's peak last month.

Contract terms

Executive officers at Nvidia are employed at will and have no individual employment, severance or change-in-control agreements, according to the company's proxy statement. Nvidia has said in earlier filings that many of its peer companies offer such agreements.

Regulatory filings show Kress' pay includes restricted stock units.