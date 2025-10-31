JetBlue passengers hospitalised after emergency landing in Florida

JetBlue passengers were taken to a hospital after a sudden altitude drop on a flight from Mexico forced an emergency landing in Florida on Thursday, according to officials.

The flight from Cancun was travelling to Newark, New Jersey, when the altitude dropped. The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that it is investigating.

The Airbus A320 was diverted to Tampa International Airport around 2 pm, according to the FAA.

It was not immediately clear how many were hurt or how severe their injuries were. Air traffic audio from LiveATC.net captured a radio call reporting the injuries: We've got at least three people injured. It seems like maybe a laceration in the head.