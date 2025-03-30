Home / World News / Kathy Yang Chiu-Chin to be named Foxconn's first woman rotating CEO

Kathy Yang Chiu-Chin to be named Foxconn's first woman rotating CEO

Electronics manufacturing giant and Apple vendor Foxconn has named Kathy Yang Chiu-chin as its rotating chief executive officer with effect from Monday, the company said.

Foxconn
Chiu-chin was also at the event in Chennai where Liu made the statement on promoting women leadership in the Foxconn Group. (Photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2025 | 11:46 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Electronics manufacturing giant and Apple vendor Foxconn has named Kathy Yang Chiu-chin as its rotating chief executive officer with effect from Monday, the company said.

In a statement, it said Chiu-chin will be the first woman to hold the rotating CEO's role at Foxconn.

"Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn) has named Kathy Yang Chiu-chin its rotating Chief Executive Officer, effective Monday, setting two major milestones in corporate governance leadership for the world's largest electronics manufacturing service provider," the company said.

Foxconn chairman Young Liu, during his visit to India in August 2024, had told PTI that the company is looking to promote women in leadership roles.

Chiu-chin was also at the event in Chennai where Liu made the statement on promoting women leadership in the Foxconn Group.

According to the last information shared by Foxconn, women account for 30 per cent of its total workforce in India.

Also Read

Nissan's New CEO says it needs partners and is open to Honda tie-up

Premium

Smartphone assembly: Dixon gains ground on Foxconn, DBG Group in India

Premium

Foxconn chief-Rajaa drive, which went viral, may bring 'good news' to TN

Electronics giant Foxconn forecasts strong Q1 revenue after profit miss

Foxconn unveils first large language model 'FoxBrain,' trained by Nvidia

Foxconn had around 48,000 employees in August 2024.

Chiu-chin takes the baton from C C Lin.

Foxconn has adopted a rotating CEO model, where it appoints an executive from one of its six primary business sectors (smartphones, televisions, computers etc.) to the post.

Liu said the rotational CEO model equips general managers with early exposure to group-level leadership responsibilities, enabling them to develop the skills required for broader roles.

"Over time, this transitional system will cultivate a pool of leaders with proven expertise in both operational execution and organisational management," he said.

Chiu-chin concurrently serves as Foxconn's global chief campus operation officer. She is also Foxconn's chief logistics and trade compliance officer and the chairperson and CEO of Foxconn's logistics solutions subsidiary, JUSDA.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Considering ways to serve third term as president, says Donald Trump

US President Trump threatens 25-50% secondary tariff on Russian oil

Rising anti-US sentiment in Europe fuels boycott of American goods

Massive earthquake latest blow to Thai tourism hit by safety woes

S Korea, China, Japan agree to promote regional trade as Trump tariffs loom

Topics :FoxconnChinese firmsTech firms

First Published: Mar 30 2025 | 11:46 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story