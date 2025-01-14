Los Angeles wildfires: Blaze claims 25 lives amid Santa Ana fierce winds

The devastating wildfires sweeping through Los Angeles, California, have claimed the lives of at least 25 people, with authorities warning that the death toll could rise as firefighting efforts continue.

LA wildfires: Key updates

>Santa Ana winds pose new challenges: The National Weather Service has forecast the return of strong Santa Ana winds, with gusts ranging between 45 to 70 mph, from Monday through Wednesday. These conditions are expected to aggravate the already destructive fires, prompting a red-flag warning until midweek. Weather improvements are anticipated later in the week.

>The fires have resulted in at least 25 fatalities, with many individuals still unaccounted for. Officials expect the death toll to increase as efforts to control the blazes continue.

>The National Weather Service issued a rare ‘particularly dangerous situation’ warning to emphasise the extreme wildfire risks facing Southern California.

>US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning to visit Los Angeles next week to assess the damage and emergency needs. Meanwhile, outgoing President Joe Biden expressed condolences and announced additional federal disaster aid for California, urging Congress to allocate funds for recovery efforts.

>According to agency CAL Fire, over 40,000 acres of land have been burned, and more than 12,000 structures destroyed. The Palisades Fire has consumed over 23,000 acres, with only 14 per cent containment. The Eaton Fire has burned 14,000 acres, achieving 33 per cent containment, while the Hurst Fire, covering 800 acres, is largely under control at 95 per cent.

>A firefighting aircraft damaged by a collision with an unauthorised drone has been repaired and will resume operations. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is investigating the drone’s operator, as the device was flying in restricted airspace.

>Prominent figures and organisations have stepped in to provide relief. Singer-songwriter Beyonce donated $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund through her BeyGOOD foundation, while music band Metallica contributed $500,000. Netflix and Comcast NBCUniversal have pledged a combined $20 million. Other entities, including Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, have also made significant donations.

>Over 15,000 first responders from across the US, Canada, and Mexico are actively combating the fires, according to CAL Fire director Joe Tyler.

LA wildfires: New Year’s eve fire linked to Palisades blaze

New evidence suggests that the Palisades Fire, one of Los Angeles’ most destructive blazes, may have reignited from a New Year’s Eve fire in the same area.

The Palisades Fire, which began on January 7, scorched 23,713 acres and was only 13 per cent contained as of Sunday. Data analysis by The Washington Post revealed that it originated near the site of a smaller fire extinguished on New Year’s Day. Locals allege a delayed response by firefighters for the second incident.

On New Year’s Day, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a small eight-acre brush fire, reportedly caused by fireworks, at Pacific Palisades. The fire was declared contained by 4.46 am. Satellite imagery later identified a burn scar from the earlier fire, overlapping with the origin of the January 7 blaze.

Meteorologist Rose Schoenfield warned of ‘life-threatening’ gusts that could worsen the situation. A red flag warning remains in effect until Wednesday evening, with officials urging residents to stay vigilant. Los Angeles City Fire Chief Kristin Crowley highlighted the need for community awareness amid the challenging conditions. Meanwhile, Los Angeles County Fire Chief Anthony Marrone stated that displaced residents would not be allowed to return until conditions improve.

