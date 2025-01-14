Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

EU reassesses its probes into tech giants such as Apple, Google and Meta

The review could lead to Brussels reducing or changing the range of the probes, and will cover all cases launched since March 2024

Meta, Google
The DMA took effect in 2022 with the aim of curbing the power of Big Tech and ensuring a level playing field for smaller rivals. (Photo: Reuters)
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
The European Commission is reassessing its probes into tech giants including Apple , Meta and Alphabet's Google, as the
companies urge incoming US President Donald Trump to intervene against what they characterise as overzealous European Union enforcement, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. 
The review could lead to Brussels reducing or changing the range of the probes, and will cover all cases launched since March 2024 under the European Union's landmark Digital Markets Act (DMA), the reported said, citing sources. 
The DMA is one of the most stringent regulations targeting tech giants' market dominance, imposing tougher obligations to moderate content, allow fair competition and make it easier for consumers to switch between services. 
All decisions and potential fines will be paused while the review is completed, but technical work on the cases will continue, the newspaper said. 
European regulators are now waiting for political direction to take final decisions on the Google, Apple and Meta cases, the it added. 

Apple, Meta, Google and the European Commission did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 
The DMA took effect in 2022 with the aim of curbing the power of Big Tech and ensuring a level playing field for smaller rivals.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Topics :GoogleApple Metaversetechnology industryEuropean Union

First Published: Jan 14 2025 | 11:30 AM IST

