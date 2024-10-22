Logitech raises full-year outlook as sales and profits exceed expectations

Logitech International raised its full-year outlook after a strong performance and a growth in demand in the second quarter, the computer keyboard and mouse maker said on Tuesday.



The Swiss-American technology company now expects its full-year sales in the range of $4.39 billion to $4.47 billion, up from its previous guidance $4.34 billion to $4.43 billion.



The company's non-GAAP operating income rose 5 per cent to $193 million in the quarter ended September, beating analyst consensus forecast of $176 million in a Visible Alpha poll.



The company, whose other products also include mobile speakers and webcams, said revenue grew 6 per cent to $1.12 billion, beating the forecast of $1.10 billion.

