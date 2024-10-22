Logitech raises full-year outlook as sales and profits exceed expectations

Logitech International raised its full-year outlook after a strong performance and a growth in demand in the second quarter, the computer keyboard and mouse maker said on Tuesday.
The Swiss-American technology company now expects its full-year sales in the range of $4.39 billion to $4.47 billion, up from its previous guidance $4.34 billion to $4.43 billion.
The company's non-GAAP operating income rose 5 per cent to $193 million in the quarter ended September, beating analyst consensus forecast of $176 million in a Visible Alpha poll.
The company, whose other products also include mobile speakers and webcams, said revenue grew 6 per cent to $1.12 billion, beating the forecast of $1.10 billion.
"Our strong results and overall business momentum give us the confidence to raise our annual outlook," Logitech CFO Matteo Anversa said.
The figures continued a return to sales growth at Logitech, which struggled with lower demand following a pandemic-driven boom, as people stocked up on its equipment to work from home during lockdowns.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
