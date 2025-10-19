Louvre museum in Paris closes after robbery targeting Napoleon-era jewels

The Louvre in Paris, the world’s most-visited museum which houses paintings like Mona Lisa, was closed on Sunday after a reported theft.

In a post on X, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said a robbery had taken place earlier on Sunday. “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum. No injuries reported. I’m on site with museum staff and police.”

The museum announced it was closed “for exceptional reasons” and did not provide further details about the incident or the items stolen.

Thieves used 'freight elevator'

According to AFP, Paris police confirmed that one or more criminals had broken into the museum. A police source told the agency that the thieves arrived on a scooter, armed with small chainsaws, and used a freight elevator to access the targeted area.

French daily Le Parisien reported that the perpetrators entered the building from the side facing the Seine River, where construction work is underway. They reportedly broke into the Apollo Gallery and stole “nine pieces from the jewellery collection of Napoleon and the Empress”. Investigation underway at the historic site French authorities have launched an investigation, with Dati confirming that she was at the site alongside police officials. The Louvre did not immediately comment beyond confirming its closure for “exceptional reasons". The Louvre, home to more than 8 million annual visitors, holds some of the world’s most iconic artworks, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and ancient Greek and Roman sculptures.