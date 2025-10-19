Home / World News / Louvre museum in Paris closes after robbery targeting Napoleon-era jewels

Louvre museum in Paris closes after robbery targeting Napoleon-era jewels

French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said a robbery occurred at the Louvre on Sunday morning as thieves reportedly used chainsaws and a freight elevator to steal Napoleon-era jewels

The Louvre
The Louvre announced it was closed 'for exceptional reasons'. (Photo: X/@MuseeLouvre)
Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Louvre in Paris, the world’s most-visited museum which houses paintings like Mona Lisa, was closed on Sunday after a reported theft.
 
In a post on X, French Culture Minister Rachida Dati said a robbery had taken place earlier on Sunday. “A robbery took place this morning at the opening of the Louvre Museum. No injuries reported. I’m on site with museum staff and police.”
 
The museum announced it was closed “for exceptional reasons” and did not provide further details about the incident or the items stolen.
 

Thieves used 'freight elevator'

 
According to AFP, Paris police confirmed that one or more criminals had broken into the museum. A police source told the agency that the thieves arrived on a scooter, armed with small chainsaws, and used a freight elevator to access the targeted area.
 
French daily Le Parisien reported that the perpetrators entered the building from the side facing the Seine River, where construction work is underway. They reportedly broke into the Apollo Gallery and stole “nine pieces from the jewellery collection of Napoleon and the Empress”.
 

Investigation underway at the historic site

 
French authorities have launched an investigation, with Dati confirming that she was at the site alongside police officials. The Louvre did not immediately comment beyond confirming its closure for “exceptional reasons".
 
The Louvre, home to more than 8 million annual visitors, holds some of the world’s most iconic artworks, including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa and ancient Greek and Roman sculptures.
 

Museum under renovation

 
Earlier this year, French President Emmanuel Macron announced a major renovation project for the Louvre after its director, Laurence des Cars, warned that overcrowding, leaks, and fluctuating temperatures were affecting both visitors and the conservation of artworks.
 
In a note to the culture ministry leaked in January, Des Cars described the space beneath the glass pyramid entrance as poorly insulated and noisy, calling the experience a “physical ordeal” for visitors and staff alike.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Why climate summits fail and 3 urgent ways to make them work better

Israel identifies body of hostage as major Gaza crossing remains closed

China accuses US of cyberattacks on national time centre in Xi'an

Chinese export boom can't stop economy's slowdown in worst quarter of 2025

Dark ship appears to transfer US sanctioned Russian LNG off Malaysia

Topics :FrancemuseumrobberyBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 19 2025 | 4:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story