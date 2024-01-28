Home / World News / Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso withdraw from West Africa's regional bloc

AP Abuja

Last Updated : Jan 28 2024 | 8:19 PM IST
Three West African nations of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have withdrawn from the regional economic bloc known as ECOWAS, their respective juntas announced Sunday, accusing the bloc of inhumane sanctions to reverse the coups in their nations.

The juntas said in a joint statement read on state television that they have decided in complete sovereignty on the immediate withdrawal of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), alleging that the bloc has moved away from the ideals of its founding fathers and pan-Africanism after nearly 50 years of its establishment.

Furthermore, ECOWAS, under the influence of foreign powers, betraying its founding principles, has become a threat to its member states and its populations whose happiness it is supposed to ensure, their statements read.

It is the latest twist in a series of events that have deepened political tension in West Africa since it experienced its latest of a string of coups in Niger last year.

First Published: Jan 28 2024 | 8:19 PM IST

