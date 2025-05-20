How a Maori haka protest brought New Zealand's Parliament to a halt

A Maori haka performed in New Zealand’s Parliament has triggered one of the most heated political standoffs in recent years.

At the centre of the storm: A November 2024 protest by three Maori Party MPs, including New Zealand’s youngest lawmaker, who used the traditional Maori dance and chant to voice opposition to the controversial Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill. The government has since proposed the harshest suspensions ever handed down in the Parliament’s history, reported The Associated Press.

What exactly is the haka?

The haka is a traditional chant and dance from the indigenous Maori people of New Zealand. Known through the All Blacks rugby team’s iconic pre-match performance, the haka is more than a sports ritual.

It is a sacred expression of identity, emotion, and unity — often performed to mark important life moments like births, funerals, graduations, and major public ceremonies. While it originated as a war dance, today the haka is performed in both celebratory and solemn settings.

While it is rooted in Maori culture, the haka can be performed by people of any race — as long as they are taught the correct movements, words, and cultural significance by Maori custodians.

What happened in New Zealand's Parliament?

On November 29, 2024, tensions flared inside New Zealand’s House of Representatives during debate over a bill that would have changed the country’s founding treaty — Te Tiriti o Waitangi — an agreement made in 1840 between Maori tribal leaders and the British Crown.

Te Pati Maori, the Maori Party, strongly opposed the bill, saying it undermined the rights of indigenous people.

During the session, 22-year-old MP Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke, the youngest ever elected lawmaker in New Zealand, stood up, tore a copy of the Principles of the Treaty of Waitangi Bill, and performed a haka. Two of her party colleagues joined in, walking across the chamber floor toward government MPs while chanting.

The protest stopped proceedings, interrupted the vote, and immediately drew criticism from some lawmakers who called it disruptive and intimidating.

Why was it so controversial?

Haka has been performed in Parliament before — typically during celebrations or the passing of significant legislation. But this instance was different.

This haka was used as a form of protest— a live disruption during an official debate, involving movement across the parliamentary floor. Critics say this broke established rules and created an atmosphere of confrontation.

Supporters, however, view it as a powerful, peaceful act of dissent rooted in cultural identity — a form of protest deeply connected to Maori heritage.

What penalties were proposed?

A special Parliamentary Privileges Committee reviewed the incident and, in a rare move, recommended formal suspensions:

- Hana-Rawhiti Maipi-Clarke: 7 days

- Two other Te Pati Maori MPs: 21 days each

These are the longest suspensions ever proposed for MPs in New Zealand. The previous record was just three days.

The committee noted that Maipi-Clarke had submitted a letter expressing regret, which is why her penalty was lighter.

Why hasn’t Parliament acted yet?

Usually, disciplinary measures are agreed upon quickly and quietly. This time, that hasn’t happened.

Opposition parties, led by Chris Hipkins, argue that the punishment is disproportionate and unfair, especially when compared to past incidents. Hipkins pointed to previous protests where MPs brawled on the floor or drove a tractor up Parliament’s steps, yet were not suspended.

National MP Judith Collins, who chaired the committee, disagreed. She insisted the issue was about rule-breaking, not culture.

“This is not about the haka,” Collins said. “It’s about behaviour. This was the most serious breach I’ve ever seen in the chamber.”

Why was the debate delayed?

Meanwhile, a special debate on the suspensions began on Tuesday, but it was unexpectedly adjourned within minutes.

The reason? The government allowed the Maori MPs to remain in Parliament for the week’s budget session, a critical part of the legislative calendar. That move avoided immediate conflict, but only temporarily.

The debate will now resume on June 5, and unless all parties reach a consensus, it could gridlock Parliament again.

What is the public reaction?

Outside Parliament, support for the Maori MPs has been strong and vocal.

On Tuesday, hundreds of protesters gathered in Wellington, performing a haka of their own in solidarity. Signs, chants, and social media posts have framed the suspensions as an attack not just on individuals, but on Maori identity and freedom of expression.

Activist Eru Kapa-Kingi, speaking to the crowd, said, “The haka is a source of fear in Parliament — even though when the All Blacks do it, it’s a good thing.”

What happens next?

The disciplinary debate will pick up again on June 5, and unless parties agree on what constitutes a fair penalty, it could cause further delays in government business.

The government remains firm on pushing through the sanctions, while opposition MPs insist the punishment is excessive.

