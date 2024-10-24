McDonald's E. coli outbreak in US: What to know about the deadly cases

In what has become a major food safety concern, a deadly outbreak of E. coli in the US, linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers has swept across 10 states, leaving one person dead and dozens hospitalised. As federal investigators scramble to trace the source of contamination, the popular fast-food chain is under scrutiny over its ingredient sourcing and food handling practices.

The state of Colorado reported the highest number of cases with the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirming on Tuesday that 26 people were affected in Colorado alone. Early findings by the US Food and Drug Administration suggested that raw onions served with the burgers might be the source of contamination.

The strain involved, E. coli O157:H7, is known to cause severe illness and was responsible for a 1993 outbreak that killed four children after they consumed undercooked hamburgers at Jack in the Box outlets.

The CDC noted that while the specific ingredient causing the infections has not been definitively identified, investigators are focusing on fresh, slivered onions and fresh beef patties.

In response to the outbreak, McDonald’s stated that customers should still feel confident when ordering from its restaurants. The global food chain emphasised on its close collaboration with food safety regulators and stated that it is seeking a new regional supplier for fresh onions. In approximately 20 per cent of its restaurants, the Quarter Pounder has been temporarily removed from menus.

What is E. coli bacteria and is it dangerous?

E. coli is a bacterium found in the intestines of animals and in the environment, including water and food. While many strains are harmless, some can lead to serious illness. The McDonald’s outbreak was caused by the E. coli O157:H7 strain, which produces a toxin that can result in severe diarrhoea, kidney failure, and other serious health issues, as outlined by the CDC.

Symptoms include fever, stomach cramps, and bloody diarrhoea, and the incubation period for E. coli is relatively short, with symptoms appearing within a few days of infection.

Experts cited by news agency AFP said that if individuals consumed these burgers in September and have not yet experienced symptoms by mid-October, they are likely in the clear.

Which US states have been affected by the E Coli outbreak?

The states hit hardest by the outbreak include Colorado and Nebraska. In Colorado, at least 26 people have fallen ill, and the only reported death occurred there. Nebraska has recorded nine confirmed cases, the second-highest number. Wyoming and Utah each have four cases, while Oregon, Montana, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, and Kansas each have one confirmed case of E. coli linked to the outbreak.

What did McDonald say about its burgers?

McDonald’s reassured the public on Wednesday that its US outlets remain safe, even as federal authorities continue investigating the source of the E. coli outbreak. The firm also announced its search for a new supplier for fresh onions, and in the meantime, Quarter Pounders have been taken off the menu in the impacted states and some other areas.

The fast-food chain operates more than 14,000 locations across the US, and serves around 1 million Quarter Pounders every two weeks in the affected region.

Similar incident in the US in 2015

A similar case occurred in 2015 when Chipotle, a burrito chain, faced significant damage to its sales and reputation due to E. coli outbreaks in multiple states. That particular outbreak involved a different strain of E. coli, which typically causes less severe symptoms than E. coli O157:H7.