Melania Trump's 'most bullied' claim resurfaces after Biden tea snub

Melania Trump recently made headlines as an interview clip from 2018 resurfaced, in which she reflects on being “one of the most bullied persons in the world”. The renewed attention comes amid her decision to decline an invitation from outgoing First Lady Jill Biden for a traditional meeting at the White House, a long-held custom in United States political transitions.

Melania Trump declines Jill Biden's tea invite

“Mrs Trump will not be attending today’s meeting at the White House. Her husband’s return to the Oval Office to commence the transition process is encouraging, and she wishes him great success,” Melania said in a statement that was also shared on her official social media accounts.

Some US media outlets speculated that Melania’s decision may have been motivated by personal grievances with reports suggesting that she still harbours frustration over the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s search of the Trumps’ Mar-a-Lago residence, including her personal quarters. The raid, reportedly conducted to investigate issues involving classified documents, extended to her dresser drawers, which reports say left her feeling affronted. Melania’s supporters in the ‘Make America Great Again’ (MAGA) community have endorsed her choice, commending her for “steering clear of the Bidens.”

'Most bullied person in the world'

In the interview, she addressed the emotional toll of public scrutiny during her tenure as First Lady, asserting, “I could say that I’m one of the most bullied persons in the world.”

The reshared clip has already received more than 3.5 million views since being shared on Tuesday night.

How did netizens react to Melania's 2018 interview?

The user who posted the video clip captioned it with a note saying, “She’s right. Melania Trump is one of the most bullied people in the world. She never got a fair chance with the media. They did her dirty.” Many social media users sympathised with her, with one user commenting, “Melania was demonised and targeted in a particularly classless fashion because of her modeling career (by people that would attack you like a rabid cat for saying anything of the kind about a liberal woman). She ended up being one of the most poised, elegant, classy, and temperate first ladies imaginable, and one that doesn’t inject herself into her husband’s office. I’m a huge fan, even though I don’t share 100 per cent of her views.”

“Melania has also been treated unfairly. She faced relentless scrutiny, far beyond the norm,” another user said.

Melania Trump's controversies as First Lady

Throughout her tenure as First Lady, Melania Trump was criticised in several instances from her campaigns, public presence to appearance. One of the most notable occurred in 2018, when she wore a jacket with the phrase ‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ emblazoned on the back during a visit to migrant children at the US-Mexico border. A large part of the public felt that the jacket was insensitive to the initiative. Melania Trump later claimed that the message was aimed at the media.

Melania also launched an anti-bullying campaign titled ‘Be Best’, aimed at promoting child welfare and addressing cyberbullying. Critics questioned the campaign’s effectiveness, calling its message ‘vague’ and asked to call out her husband’s behaviour on social media, which was frequently critical and combative.

Melania was also criticised for her alleged limited public appearances and perceived lack of engagement in traditional First Lady duties. Critics claimed this showed a level of detachment from her role. She was also notably absent during Donald Trump’s campaigns for the 2024 Presidential elections.

Recently, Melania has publicly diverged from Donald Trump on key issues, particularly abortion. In her memoir, ‘Melania’, she voices support for women’s right to make autonomous reproductive choices, a position that differs from Donald Trump’s anti-abortion stance. Her advocacy for ‘women’s autonomy’ contrasts sharply with her husband’s judicial appointments, including Supreme Court justices who played a significant role in overturning Roe vs Wade, a landmark decision that had protected abortion rights for decades.

It is not uncommon for public figures to face scrutiny. Michelle Obama, for instance, has recounted facing racial prejudice during her time in the White House. Speaking in 2017 at a Women’s Foundation event, she described the ‘tiny cuts’ of racism she endured and discussed in her 2018 memoir ‘Becoming’, the dangerous implications of false narratives, including conspiracy theories that questioned her husband’s citizenship.