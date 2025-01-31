Mark Zuckerberg frustrated over internal leaks, Meta warns employees

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg is frustrated over internal leaks. During a recent company meeting he called it a “major issue” facing the company. Ironically, his comments about leaks were also leaked to the press, according to a report by 404 Media.

“We try to be really open, and then everything I say leaks. It sucks,” Zuckerberg reportedly said during the ‘all-hands’ meeting. He acknowledged that the constant leaks have made him more cautious about what he says internally.

Meta cracks down on ‘leaks’

In response, Meta’s Chief Information Security Officer, Guy Rosen, issued a strong warning to employees. According to an internal memo—also leaked—Rosen stated that the company takes leaks ‘seriously’ and that there would be “repercussions” for those caught sharing confidential information.

“We recently terminated relationships with employees who leaked confidential company information inappropriately,” Rosen reportedly said, adding that Meta would take “appropriate action, including termination,” against future offenders.

Changes in company communication

To counter leaks, Meta has modified its internal Q&A format. Instead of taking direct questions, employees now submit questions in advance, and the most popular ones are addressed. Zuckerberg admitted that while he wants open discussions, he is also focused on building products and avoiding unnecessary controversies.

“There are a bunch of things that I think are value-destroying for me to talk about, so I’m not going to talk about those,” he said.

Meta’s legal settlement with Trump

Zuckerberg’s frustration comes amid ongoing scrutiny of Meta’s relationship with the US President Donald Trump. Recently, the company agreed to pay $25 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Trump after Meta suspended his accounts following the January 6, 2021, Capitol riots.

Despite Meta’s efforts to contain internal information, it remains to be seen whether these new measures will prevent future leaks.