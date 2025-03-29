Home / World News / Musk loses bid to block investor lawsuit over Twitter stock manipulation

Musk loses bid to block investor lawsuit over Twitter stock manipulation

A Manhattan federal judge on Friday said investors can move forward with claims that Musk committed securities fraud by failing to make timely disclosures to the US Securities and Exchange Commission

Elon Musk, X
Musk is set for a deposition next week in yet another investor suit over his Twitter acquisition
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 29 2025 | 6:47 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
By Malathi Nayak
 
Elon Musk failed to fend off an investor lawsuit claiming he manipulated the stock price of Twitter Inc. months before he bought the company in 2022 by concealing how much stock he’d acquired. 
A Manhattan federal judge on Friday said investors can move forward with claims that Musk committed securities fraud by failing to make timely disclosures to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, posting “misleading tweets about Twitter’s future” and carrying out “a coordinated trading strategy to silently build up” his position in the social media company.
 
Lawyers for Musk and the investors didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
 
Several tweets Musk posted as he publicly questioned whether to go through with the Twitter purchase figured into the judge’s ruling. In March 2022, the billionaire polled Twitter users about whether they believed the platform had too many fake or spam accounts.
 
US District Judge Andrew Carter Jr. ruled that some of the tweets support fraud claims, while others don’t.

Also Read

'X's allegations of censorship are groundless': Centre on Musk's lawsuit

Musk says he will finish most of $1 trn federal cost cuts within weeks

Man accused of setting fire to Tesla vehicles in Las Vegas arrested: Police

Trump administration plans large layoffs, targets 10K jobs in health dept

Hurun Rich List 2025: Elon Musk world's richest; check who trail him

 
In their request to have the case thrown out, Musk’s lawyers had argued it has no legal merit and is merely an attempt to “harness the spectacle” around him and his $44 billion acquisition of the social-media platform.
 
Musk is facing similar allegations in a suit filed by the SEC days before Donald Trump was sworn in as president. Musk’s lawyer Alex Spiro said at the time his client has “done nothing wrong” and accused the SEC of pursuing “ticky tak” violations that ordinarily carry nominal penalties.
 
Musk is set for a deposition next week in yet another investor suit over his Twitter acquisition.
 
The case is Rasella v. Musk, 22-cv-03026, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Quantum experiment generated truly random numbers: JPMorgan Chase

SoftBank planning to invest $1 trillion for AI effort in US: Report

Putin proposes UN-led external rule for Ukraine, cites its Constitution

Trump administration pauses financial contributions to WTO: Report

EU plans concessions for Trump administration after reciprocal tariffs hit

Topics :Elon MuskTwitterLawsuitsSecurities and Exchange Commission

First Published: Mar 29 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story