Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Nations should not take advantage of fissures in Syrian society: Singapore

Nations should not take advantage of fissures in Syrian society: Singapore

The complex situation in Syria can only be resolved definitively through an inclusive, Syrian-led political process as affirmed in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254

Syria, Syrian Rebels
Syrian opposition fighters celebrate after the Syrian government collapsed in Damascus. | File Photo
Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 7:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Singapore's foreign ministry has said international powers should not take advantage of the fissures in Syrian society to pursue their own strategic objectives.

"All parties must ensure the safety and well-being of Syrian civilians who have already suffered so much," the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Singapore is closely monitoring developments in Syria.

The complex situation in Syria can only be resolved definitively through an inclusive, Syrian-led political process as affirmed in the UN Security Council Resolution 2254. Any meaningful political solution must respect the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Syria, it said.

Since the outbreak of the civil war in 2011, more than 3,00,000 Syrians have been killed and more than 13 million have been displaced with many seeking refuge in other countries. "We hope they can return safely to their homes when peace is restored," the ministry said.

Given the current volatile situation, Singaporeans should avoid travelling to or remaining in Syria, the ministry advised, adding that Singapore has no diplomatic representation in Syria, which constrains its ability to extend consular assistance in an emergency.

Syrian rebels have seized control of Damabus since last Sunday, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee and ending his family's decades of rule after more than 13 years of civil war.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

UNSC 'united on Syria'; US, Russia emphasise territorial integrity

Yemen risks being dragged into Mideast conflict that could spiral, says UN

UN chief criticises divided UNSC for failure of leadership to end wars

India asks caution on UNSC actions not representative of current realities

Putin gives North Korea's Kim a luxury Russian-built limousine, says TASS

Topics :UN Security CouncilSyria crisisSingaporeBashar al-Assad

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 7:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story