Nato calls for investigation of Azerbaijan Airlines crash that killed 38

Nato calls for investigation of Azerbaijan Airlines crash that killed 38

An Embraer passenger jet crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, killing 38 people

Azerbaijan
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 8:21 PM IST
Nato on Thursday called for a full investigation into the cause of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash that killed 38 people. 
"Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J28243," Nato spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said in a post on the platform X. 
"We wish those injured in the crash a speedy recovery and call for a full investigation." 
Kazakhstan's senate chairman said earlier on Thursday that the cause of the plane crash was still unknown. 
An Embraer passenger jet crashed near the city of Aktau in Kazakhstan on Wednesday, killing 38 people, after diverting from an area of Russia that Moscow has recently defended against Ukrainian drone attacks.  Preliminary investigations into the crash of the Azerbaijan Airlines Embraer 190 indicate that a bird strike may have caused the accident. However, conspiracy theories circulating on social media suggest that the plane was brought down by a Russian air defense system.  Chilling footage from the moments before the crash has surfaced online. A video shared by Russian media outlet RT shows the chaos inside the plane as passengers grappled with the unfolding disaster. One passenger was seen bleeding from the head, while another tried to open an exit. In another video, a man prayed while others panicked amid the deafening noise of the engines.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
   
Topics :NATOAzerbaijanair crash

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 8:21 PM IST

