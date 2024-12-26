Nato calls for investigation of Azerbaijan Airlines crash that killed 38

Nato on Thursday called for a full investigation into the cause of an Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash that killed 38 people.

ALSO READ: Bird strike, Russian missiles among Azerbaijan plane crash conspiracies "Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and victims of Azerbaijan Airlines flight J28243," Nato spokesperson Farah Dakhlallah said in a post on the platform X.

"We wish those injured in the crash a speedy recovery and call for a full investigation."

Kazakhstan's senate chairman said earlier on Thursday that the cause of the plane crash was still unknown.