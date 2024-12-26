US weekly jobless claims fall 1,000 to 219,000: Labour department

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 for the week ended Dec. 21, the Labor Department said

Economists had been expecting the level of continued claims to be 1.880 million. | Photo: Bloomberg
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 7:57 PM IST
The number of Americans filing new applications for jobless benefits dipped to the lowest in a month last week, consistent with a cooling but still-healthy US labor market. 
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 for the week ended Dec. 21, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast 224,000 claims for the latest week. 
The number of people receiving benefits after an initial week of aid, a proxy for hiring, rose 46,000 to a seasonally adjusted 1.910 million - the highest since November 2021 - during the week ending Dec. 14, the claims report showed. 
Economists had been expecting the level of continued claims to be 1.880 million.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
Topics :US jobless claimsUS joblessUS unemployment rate

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 7:57 PM IST

