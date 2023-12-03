Home / World News / Nepal partners with USAID to boost capacity to prevent infectious diseases

Nepal partners with USAID to boost capacity to prevent infectious diseases

The initiative is a strategic partnership to strengthen Nepal government's capacity to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to emerging infectious diseases

Press Trust of India Kathmandu

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2023 | 3:33 PM IST
The Nepal government and the US Agency for International Development on Sunday jointly launched a strategic partnership to strengthen the Himalayan nation's capacity to prevent, detect, and rapidly respond to emerging infectious diseases.

The USAID Global Health Security programme will be implemented through 'One Health' -- a collaborative, trans-disciplinary approach that recognises the interdependence among the health of ecosystems, wildlife and domestic animals, and humans, according to a press release issued by the US Embassy here.

"USAID's Global Health Security work is helping to fill the gap created by the recent Covid 19 pandemic, by strengthening countries' capacities to prevent, detect, and respond to disease threats before they can become a pandemic, while advancing WHO International Health Regulations targets so that countries can address gaps and priorities at the national level," it said.

Through the health security programme in Nepal, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will fund the Ministry of Health and Population to strengthen the One Health platform and surveillance systems. USAID will also work through the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

"Through FAO, USAID will support strengthening AMR surveillance in animal health; strengthening of zoonotic disease surveillance; and improving biosafety and biosecurity in Nepal. In total, USAID will provide up to $6.75 million for these efforts over the next three years, subject to availability of funds," it said.

The programme marks a significant step forward in ensuring the health and security of the Nepali population and reflects USAID's ongoing commitment to global health and pandemic preparedness, USAID Asia's senior official Michael Schiffer said.

Topics :Nepalhuman infection studies

First Published: Dec 03 2023 | 3:33 PM IST

