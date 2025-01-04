New Orleans attack: FBI uncovers bomb materials; Jabbar planned for weeks

FBI investigators have revealed that Shamsud-Din Jabbar, the man accused of the deadly New Year's Day attack in New Orleans, spent over six weeks meticulously planning the assault. A former U.S. Army serviceman, Jabbar drove a pickup truck into a crowd, resulting in 15 deaths. Authorities have uncovered chilling details of his preparations, offering new insight into the tragic event that rocked the city.

Jabbar rented truck in November

Authorities discovered suspected bomb-making materials in his Houston residence, along with evidence indicating he had reserved the rental truck used in the attack as early as November 14, 2024. This suggested a premeditated act, as confirmed by federal officials.

During the investigation, law enforcement found a workbench in Jabbar's garage containing hazardous materials potentially used to construct explosive devices. Additionally, crude bombs were located in the neighbourhood, but two functional devices were safely defused, while others were deemed non-functional.

The FBI uncovered that Jabbar had purchased a cooler in Vidor, Texas, and gun oil in Sulphur, Louisiana, just hours before the attack. Furthermore, he had posted videos on Facebook expressing support for the Islamic State (ISIS). However, officials stated that he acted alone, although inspired by ISIS.

The attack occurred on Bourbon Street, where Jabbar drove into a crowd, killing 15 and injuring 35. After exiting the truck, he wore a ballistic vest and helmet, opening fire on police officers and wounding two before being fatally shot by law enforcement.

President Joe Biden and the first lady are scheduled to visit New Orleans to offer condolences to the affected families and community members.

Who was Shamsud-Din Jabbar?

The FBI identified the attacker as 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a US citizen and Army veteran from Texas. A flag associated with the Islamic State (ISIS) was found inside his vehicle, prompting investigators to explore any connections Jabbar might have had with terrorist organisations, according to a BBC report.

A long gun fitted with a suppressor was recovered at the scene of the attack.

Jabbar’s now-deleted LinkedIn profile revealed that he had served in multiple roles within the US Army, including positions in human resources and IT, prior to being discharged. He later obtained a degree in Computer Information Systems from Georgia State University between 2015 and 2017 and briefly worked in real estate. He also had a criminal history involving theft and traffic-related offences.

The electric pickup truck used in the attack was reportedly rented in Texas via an online application.

Jabbar had been married twice, with his second marriage ending in divorce in 2022. During the divorce proceedings, he reportedly communicated financial difficulties in an email sent to his ex-wife’s attorney, as reported by The New York Times.