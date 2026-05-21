Nvidia's profit increases 211% as AI boom powers chipmaker's growth

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has proposed giving Ukraine a direct role in European Union structures as ??an interim step to EU membership that he said could help facilitate a deal to end the war triggered by Russia's invasion.

In a letter to EU leaders seen by Reuters, Merz suggested Ukraine could be granted a new status of “associate member” that would allow Ukrainian officials to take part in EU summits ​and ministerial meetings — but not vote in them. The ​German leader also proposed that EU members make a “political commitment” to apply EU’s mutual assistance clause to ​Ukraine “to create a substantial security guarantee”.

A clear route into the EU could be vital for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to sell any peace settlement to Ukrainians, particularly if Ukraine does not regain control of all of its territory or join the NATO military alliance. But European officials say it is unrealistic for Ukraine to achieve full ​membership in the bloc in the next few years, even though a date of 2027 was pencilled into a 20-point ‌peace plan discussed among the United States, Ukraine and Russia. Merz’s proposal represents an attempt to find a ​middle way between a quick accession and Ukraine’s status as a candidate country.