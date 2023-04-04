Home / World News / Pak's anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

Pak's anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

In a huge relief, embattled former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was granted interim bail by a Lahore anti-terrorism court on Tuesday in three cases, reported Geo News

Asia
Pak's anti-terrorism court grants interim bail to Imran Khan in 3 cases

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2023 | 2:04 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

In a huge relief, embattled former Pakistan Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan was granted interim bail by a Lahore anti-terrorism court on Tuesday in three cases, reported Geo News.

Imran Khan's bail has been extended till April 13 in three terrorism cases registered against him.

The Zille Shah murder case, arson, and interfering with state affairs were three instances in which the PTI Chairman appeared in court seeking bail. Under the anti-terror and aiding and abetting laws, several cases were filed against the PTI chief at the Race Course police station, Geo News reported.

Khan entered the ATC under heavy security because the judges had made his appearance in person for the appeal for an extension of bail as a condition of his release on bail.

In connection with the clashes between PTI members and police that took place during an operation to apprehend Khan in the Toshakhana gifts case, the Lahore police had filed these three cases against Khan.

According to Geo News, Khan is currently dealing with more than 140 cases related to terrorism, murder, attempted murder, and blasphemy that the PMLN-led coalition government registered against him over the past 11 months.

Earlier, in March, the Lahore High Court (LHC) granted protective bail to Imran Khan in the same case and directed him to approach the relevant court in this matter. PTI chairman Imran Khan, who arrived at the court, wrote in his petition seeking interim bail that he wants to be involved in the probe but there is a fear of arrest by the police, according to The News International report.

Khan had been granted bail by the ATC with a condition that he post surety bonds of (PKR) 100,000 in each instance and cooperate with the investigation and appear at all scheduled hearings.

Topics :Imran KhanPakistan

First Published: Apr 04 2023 | 12:50 PM IST

Also Read

Amid political turmoil, Imran Khan-led PTI seeks clearance for Lahore rally

Pak's Election Commission plans to oust Imran Khan as chairman of PTI party

My arrest part of London plan, says Imran; accuses govt of planning arrest

Imran Khan will be arrested if fresh protests are launched: Pak minister

Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

Consequences of Modi's clean chit to China: Kharge on China renaming row

Credit Suisse in for firestorm as shareholders get last crack at meet

MEA rejects China's attempt to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh

Lavrov ready to meet Blinken if there's willingness from US: Russian envoy

India, Russia to work on developing hypersonic version of BrahMos: Report

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story