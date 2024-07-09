Pakistan authorises ISI to intercept, trace calls for national security

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The Pakistan government on Tuesday formally authorised the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country's premier spy agency, to intercept and trace calls for national security.

Pakistan, Pakistan flag
It also states that the government will prioritise and have precedence in the telecommunications system over any licensee to safeguard national defence or security against foreign threats. Photo: Unsplash
Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2024 | 11:15 PM IST
The Pakistan government on Tuesday formally authorised the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the country's premier spy agency, to intercept and trace calls for national security.

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication issued a notification under the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-organisation) Act, 1996 to this effect.

In exercise of the powers conferred under Section 54 the federal government in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offence, is pleased to authorise the officers not below the rank of grade 18 to be nominated from time to time by the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any telecommunication system as envisaged under Section 54 of the Act, the notification read.

It also states that the government will prioritise and have precedence in the telecommunications system over any licensee to safeguard national defence or security against foreign threats.

"The federal government in the interest of national security and in the apprehension of any offence is pleased to authorise the officers [...] to be nominated from time to time by ISI to intercept calls and messages or to trace calls through any communication system," the notification further read.

Sources said that the notification followed after the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally decided at the cabinet level to allow the ISI to trace and record calls.

Topics :Pakistan ISI

First Published: Jul 09 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

