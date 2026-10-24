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Paris suburb shooting: One killed, five injured; Macron expresses grief

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the shooting in Trappes and La Verriere, calling it a turning point and alleging that the attack targeted people based on their skin colour or religion

Emmanuel Macron, Emmanuel, Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron (Photo: PTI)
ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2026 | 7:55 AM IST
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A shooting incident across the Paris suburbs of Trappes and La Verriere on Friday left one person dead and five others critically injured, including a 12-year-old girl, CNN reported.

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned the incident.

Addressing media personnel, President Macron termed the incident an alarming shift, stating, "What happened today is, I am telling you, a turning point, because it is the first time we have had a terrorist act that was planned to kill our compatriots, our children, based on the colour of their skin or their religion."

The French President also took to social media platform X to express his sorrow and solidarity with the affected communities.

"Deep emotion following the shooting attack that occurred in Trappes and La Verriere. One person has died. Several others are seriously injured. Our thoughts go out to the victims, their families, and all the residents of Yvelines," Macron wrote.

Commending the prompt response of the security personnel, he added, "In this terrible ordeal, the Nation stands by their side. Recognition to our law enforcement forces who have already proceeded with the arrest of the perpetrator. The national antiterrorist prosecutor's office has taken charge."

According to CNN, the assailant opened fire with an automatic weapon across multiple locations in Trappes, on the southwestern outskirts of Paris, targeting a petrol station, a medical centre, and a children's playground.

Authorities subsequently apprehended a 39-year-old suspect, identified by officials as Kevin T. In line with standard French judicial protocol during criminal investigations, his full surname was withheld. France's National Anti-Terrorist Prosecutor's Office has taken over the investigation into the attack.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :FranceEmmanuel MacronParis

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First Published: Oct 24 2026 | 7:54 AM IST

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