Home / World News / PM Modi's visit will take India-US ties to next level, says Kamala Harris

PM Modi's visit will take India-US ties to next level, says Kamala Harris

Modi became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice on Thursday. He first addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress in 2016

Press Trust of India Washington
Kamala Harris, Vice President, US| File Photo: AP

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2023 | 12:09 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's first State visit to the US will take bilateral ties in areas of space, defence, emerging technology and supply chains to the next level, Vice President Kamala Harris has said.

Modi became the first Indian leader to address the joint session of the US Congress twice on Thursday. He first addressed a joint meeting of the US Congress in 2016.

"The US-India partnership is stronger than ever. Together, our nations will shape the future as we work to create a more prosperous, secure, and healthy world," Harris' office tweeted on Thursday.

"The partnership between the United States and India is one of the most important of the 21st century, and this visit will take our partnership to the next level from space, to defense, to emerging technology and supply chains," it said.

Modi, in his response, thanked Vice President Harris for her remarks.

"Our partnership indeed holds immense potential for this century. I am equally enthusiastic about elevating our cooperation in futuristic sectors," he tweeted.

Harris was among prominent personalities, including billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and tech honchos like Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook, who attended the state dinner hosted in honour of Prime Minister Modi at the White House on Thursday.

More than 400 guests were invited to the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

Vice President Harris and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will host Modi for a luncheon on Friday.

During his address to the US Congress on Thursday, Modi said, There are millions here who have roots in India. Some of them sit proudly in this chamber. There is one behind me, who has made history.

He was referring to Harris, the first woman vice president and the highest-ranking female official in US history, as well as the first African-American and first Asian-American vice president.

Harris' mother Shyamala Gopalan, a breast cancer scientist, hailed from Chennai.

Also Read

In US, PM Modi meets experts from health sector, academia, tech, economy

PM's foreign policy made world see India as trusted partner: Vaishnaw

PM Modi's US visit will set new benchmarks for bilateral ties: Pentagon

May 'temple of democracy' continue strengthening India's development: PM

Allow Indians to work on US defence projects, says venture capitalist

Indians are brilliant in every field, not just in Spelling Bee: PM Modi

US welcomes agreement with India to end tariffs on American apples

Nearly 1.5 mn foreign pilgrims arrive in Saudi so far for Hajj pilgrimage

To boost defence ties, India to place liaison officers in US commands

AI threatens jobs but more than a quarter of workers still plan to quit

Topics :Kamala HarrisUS India relations bilateral tiesIndian foreign policy

First Published: Jun 23 2023 | 12:09 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story