PM Modi speaks with Iranian President, hopes for peace in West Asia

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, during which he extended greetings on Eid and Nowruz and raised concerns over recent attacks on critical infrastructure in the region.

In a post on X, Modi said, “Spoke with President Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian and conveyed Eid and Nowruz greetings. We expressed hope that this festive season brings peace, stability and prosperity to West Asia.”

He also addressed the security situation and its wider implications. “Condemned attacks on critical infrastructure in the region, which threaten regional stability and disrupt global supply chains,” he said.

This marked the second telephonic exchange between Prime Minister Modi and the Iranian President since the conflict began on February 28. During their earlier conversation on March 12, President Pezeshkian briefed Prime Minister Modi on the situation in Iran and outlined his assessment of recent developments in the region. Modi further underlined the need to maintain maritime security and acknowledged Iran’s role in ensuring the safety of Indian nationals. “Reiterated the importance of safeguarding freedom of navigation and ensuring that shipping lanes remain open and secure. Appreciated Iran’s continued support for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran,” he added.

The conflict has entered its 22nd day, with no indication of de-escalation. Earlier in the day, the United States and Israel carried out a strike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility. Iranian authorities stated that although the site sustained damage, no radioactive leakage occurred. Iran reportedly launched two ballistic missiles at the joint US-UK military base at Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean. The development marked an expansion in the geographical scope of the conflict, as the base lies nearly 4,000 kilometres from Iranian territory. The Israeli military increased air operations against Hezbollah-linked targets in Beirut and issued evacuation notices for seven neighbourhoods in the southern suburbs of the city. The conflict has entered its 22nd day, with no indication of de-escalation. Earlier in the day, the United States and Israel carried out a strike on Iran’s Natanz nuclear enrichment facility. Iranian authorities stated that although the site sustained damage, no radioactive leakage occurred.