Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Protesters rally outside UN over violence against minorities in Bangladesh

Protesters rally outside UN over violence against minorities in Bangladesh

HinduACTion, a Washington-based NGO, said that people from all walks of life showed up spontaneously

UN protest
The protests also took place at other places in New York, HinduACTion said. Image: X@HinduACT
ANI US
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2024 | 9:33 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A large crowd gathered outside the United Nations headquarters on Saturday, demanding protection for Hindus and other minorities in Bangladesh.

HinduACTion, a Washington-based NGO, said that people from all walks of life showed up spontaneously.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a post on X, HinduACTion said, "Protests outside the @UN ongoing- calling for saving the Hindus and the minorities in #Bangladesh. Very impressive to see people from all walks of life show up spontaneously on a work day. @DcWalaDesi @nytimes @nypost #All_Eyes_On_Bangladesh #SaveBangladeshiHindus"

The protests also took place at other places in New York, HinduACTion said.

The NGO praised several US Representatives for speaking out against the violence targeting Hindus in Bangladesh.

The NGO said, "Thank you @repfallon. Thanks for leading from the front. You are truly a leader for ages," referring to Fallon's post on X.

More From This Section

Donald Trump heads to Montana rally after plane diverted, lands safely

Harris, Tim Walz campaign in Arizona, seek to gain ground in Sun Belt

TikTok shows less 'anti-China' content than other rival networks: Study

Will not stop until Hindus in B'desh get justice: US Congressman Thanedar

US announces $125 million aid package for Ukraine's military operations

Fallon had said, "I strongly condemn the ongoing political violence and religious persecution that we are witnessing in Bangladesh. I implore the interim government to act in the shared interest of the Bangladeshi people and put an end to this violence at once. The targeting of Hindus, Buddhists, Christians and any other religious minority is reprehensible. Those who have instigated and participated in these acts of violence must be held responsible,"

Several other leaders spoke up against the violence in Bangladesh.

The NGO said, "Within the first 100 hours of events unfolding, @CongressmanRaja, @RepMcCormick @RepShriThanedar, @RepRoKhanna and @RepTomSuozzi have called on the @WhiteHouse and @StateDept to take responsibility for the security of the Hindus and other religious minorities in #Bangladesh. We urge @HouseGOP and @HouseDemocrats to join in and make this a priority. We must ensure that the pogroms of 2001 targeting Hindus, and the genocide of 1971 are not repeated. Same is expected from @SenatorCardin and @SenateForeign"

Earlier, US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi had written to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, asking for assistance in helping the Bangladeshi government end violence against Hindus in the country.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

As UN targets cybercrime, privacy groups say human rights to be violated

We stand against racially based attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh: UN

UN fires 9 staffers after probe suspects their involvement in Oct 7 attack

UK foreign secy calls for UN-led probe in Bangladesh amid violent protests

UN following situation in B'desh 'very closely'; calls for calm, restraint

Topics :United NationsBangladeshminoritiesviolence

First Published: Aug 10 2024 | 9:33 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story