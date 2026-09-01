Punjabi Association seeks fair system after 94.1% asylum cases denied in US

The North American Punjabi Association (NAPA) on Tuesday expressed concern over US immigration court data showing that 94.1 per cent of asylum cases were denied in June 2026, while only 5.5 per cent were granted.

NAPA Executive Director Satnam Singh Chahal said the high denial rate raised concerns about the fairness of the US asylum system.

"We support the enforcement of US immigration laws and strongly oppose fraudulent asylum claims. However, genuine asylum seekers must get a fair chance to present their cases and evidence," Chahal said.

The figures were reported by the Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC).

He said a denial rate of more than 94 per cent was very high and needed an independent examination.

According to the TRAC, 279 immigration judges were either fired or resigned during fiscal years 2025 and 2026. Hundreds of new and temporary judges have also joined the immigration court system. Chahal said reducing the backlog of immigration cases is important, but justice should not be judged only by how quickly cases were decided. "Every genuine refugee deserves a proper hearing, enough time to present evidence and access to competent legal help," he said. NAPA urged the US government to ensure that language problems, lack of documents and financial difficulties do not prevent genuine asylum seekers from presenting their cases. Chahal said many asylum seekers faced difficulties in understanding legal procedures, arranging documents and getting legal representation.