Russia's CBRF to resume regular forex operations under budget rule in 2025

Russia's central bank said it would sell foreign currency worth 8.86 billion roubles ($89.05 million) a day in the first half of next year in addition to separate interventions it conducts on the finance ministry's behalf.

The bank said its first-half forex sales plan would run from Jan 9 - June 30, 2025.

Under Russia's budget rule, the finance ministry sells foreign currency from its rainy day National Wealth Fund (NWF) to make up for any shortfall in revenue from oil and gas exports, or makes purchases in the event of a surplus.

At the same time, the central bank sells foreign currency to mirror spending from the NWF to cover the budget deficit and investment projects.

The central bank conducts its own forex operations and those of the finance ministry.

The central bank deferred the finance ministry's operations in late November to ease market volatility, as the rouble tumbled to its lowest mark in around 2-1/2 years.

The central bank said its net sales of foreign currency will amount to 3.41 billion roubles from Jan. 9 to Jan. 14, the first week after Russia's long New Year's break.

Since Western sanctions imposed over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine have blocked Russia from using the dollar and euro, it has made FX interventions using China's yuan.

The sales of yuan are likely to weaken the Russian currency, which has been strengthening since Dec. 19.

The central bank has deferred the finance ministry's interventions before, from mid-2023 to 2024, when it stopped operations as the rouble tumbled past 100 to the dollar in August 2023.

The bank had previously stopped all interventions in 2022 as Russia's currency markets gyrated after Moscow despatched its troops to Ukraine.

