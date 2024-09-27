Shigeru Ishiba to become Japan's next PM after winning LDP leadership race

Former Defence Minister of Japan, Shigeru Ishiba is set to become the country’s new Prime Minister after winning a closely contested leadership race within the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) on Friday. The 67-year-old secured victory following a runoff vote, positioning him to lead the world’s fourth-largest economy when parliament convenes in October, thanks to the LDP’s majority in the lower house, reported CNN.

Ishiba won the leadership race against economic security minister Sanae Takaichi, who was vying to become Japan's first female leader, clinching 215 votes to Takaichi's 194. The contest, which featured nine candidates, saw Ishiba's political rival, Shinjiro Koizumi — son of former prime minister Junichiro Koizumi — fall short in an earlier round. This marks Ishiba's fifth attempt to lead the party, which has ruled Japan almost uninterrupted since 1955.

Ishiba’s progressive vision and policy commitments



Known as a political maverick, Ishiba has often stood apart from the LDP mainstream, unafraid to criticise his own party. While his outspokenness has made him enemies within the LDP, it has also earned him strong support from grassroots members and the general public. Positioned on the more progressive wing of the conservative party, Ishiba’s expertise in domestic and foreign policy is seen as pivotal in securing his new role.

In his victory speech, Ishiba promised to restore the public’s trust in the LDP, saying, “I will believe in the people, speak the truth with courage and sincerity, and do my utmost to make this country a safe and secure place where everyone can live with a smile on their faces once again.”

Ishiba has also pledged to tackle Japan’s rising inflation, promising a ‘full exit’ from high prices and a focus on ‘real wage growth’. His progressive stance includes support for legislation allowing married women to retain their maiden names and a commitment to reducing Japan’s reliance on nuclear energy in favour of renewable sources. Additionally, he has called for setting up an Asian Nato-like security bloc to counter growing threats from China and North Korea.

Ishiba’s victory comes amid turmoil within the LDP, which has been engulfed by one of Japan’s most significant political scandals in decades. The party has faced accusations of financial mismanagement, with claims that political funds were rerouted as kickbacks to lawmakers. Outgoing Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who announced his resignation in August after just one term, had sought to contain the fallout by reshuffling his cabinet and dismantling his own faction, but mounting scandals continued to plague his administration.

Challenges ahead for Shigeru Ishiba



As the new leader, Ishiba faces the critical task of rehabilitating the LDP’s image ahead of next year’s general elections. He will also confront Japan’s growing cost-of-living crisis, exacerbated by a weakening yen, while managing foreign relations at a time of increasing regional tensions. With the United States set to elect a new president in November, Ishiba’s leadership will play a key role in navigating Japan’s relations with its important ally, particularly amid rising security concerns in Asia.

Ishiba has been an advocate of strengthening Japan’s defence posture. He recently echoed concerns about potential regional conflicts saying, “What is happening in Ukraine today might be a problem that Northeast Asia faces tomorrow.”

The public response to Ishiba’s victory has been mixed but hopeful. Emi Uchibori, a 67-year-old Tokyo resident, expressed her support, stating, “We need a leader who can guide Japan confidently into the future. I hope he prioritises social welfare and addresses diplomatic issues with China, Russia, and North Korea.”

“I want to see changes that don’t overburden the younger generation and will lead to economic growth in Japan,” 22-year-old Manami Otsuchi was quoted as saying by CNN.