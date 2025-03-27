Home / World News / Shooting in Florida kills 1 woman, 3 children; 2 others taken to hospital

Shooting in Florida kills 1 woman, 3 children; 2 others taken to hospital

The conditions of the two people taken to a hospital weren't immediately clear

Gun shooting, mass shooting
A woman and three children were fatally shot Wednesday night in south Florida. Photo: ANI
AP Pembroke Park (US)
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 10:18 AM IST
A woman and three children were fatally shot Wednesday night in south Florida and two others were taken to a hospital, according to law enforcement.

The shooting in Pembroke Park took place at about 8 p.m., Michael Kane, the Broward Sheriff's Office fire rescue battalion chief, told the South Florida Sun Sentinel. An adult male and a girl were transported to a hospital.

The conditions of the two people taken to a hospital weren't immediately clear. 

Evan Ross, a spokesperson for Pembroke Park Police, described the shooting as domestic, according to the news report.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 10:17 AM IST

