SpaceX's historic crewed Polaris Dawn mission launch date confirmed

SpaceX plans to launch the historic Polaris Dawn, the crewed private flight to Earth's orbit, on August 26. The Polaris Dawn team announced the news on August 7, sharing the post on X confirming the groundbreaking mission in mid-August.

The mission is expected to feature the first ever private spacewalk.

The official X account announced the date, sharing pictures of all four astronauts with a caption that reads, "We are targeting no earlier than August 26 for the launch of Polaris Dawn."

This mission will send four people to Earth’s orbit aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that will launch from Nasa's Kennedy Space Center in Florida atop a Falcon 9 rocket. The four crew members include pilot Scott "Kidd" Poteet, former US Air Force lieutenant colonel; billionaire entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, who will command the mission, and mission specialists Sarah Gillis and Anna Menon, both are SpaceX engineers.