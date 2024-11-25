Taiwan defence detects 12 Chinese aircraft, 7 naval vessels near island

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) reported an increase in Chinese military activity around the island, detecting 12 People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and seven PLAN vessels operating in the vicinity of Taiwan as of 6 am today.

Eight of the detected aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Sharing a post on X, the Taiwan MND wrote, "12 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

"8 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the post added.

Earlier on Sunday, Taiwan's MND detected eight PLA aircraft and seven PLAN vessels.

Notably, four of the detected aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's ADIZ in both the northern and southwestern regions. The MND assured that the situation is being closely monitored and responded to accordingly.

In recent times, Chinese incursion has increased in Taiwan. In response, Taiwan has stepped up security on its maritime borders.

On Friday, Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te attended the completion ceremony for the #ROCN Shuei-Sing Barracks. This base will serve as the new home for the Taiwanese Navy Underwater Operations Unit and enhance its training capabilities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards the US, Japan, and Australia for their joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

This statement followed the 14th Trilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) in Darwin, Australia, where defence ministers from the three nations, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.