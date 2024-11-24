Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Taiwan detects 8 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels near its border

Taiwan detects 8 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels near its border

On Friday, Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te attended the completion ceremony for the #ROCN Shuei-Sing Barracks. This base will serve as the new home for the Taiwanese Navy Underwater Operations Unit

China Taiwan
On Saturday, the MND had detected 25 Chinese aircraft and seven vessels around Taiwan. (File Photo)
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2024 | 11:18 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday reported the presence of Chinese military forces near Taiwan, detecting eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and seven PLAN vessels.

Notably, four of the detected aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in both the northern and southwestern regions. The MND assured that the situation is being closely monitored and responded to accordingly.

Sharing a post on X, the Taiwan MND wrote, "8 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Saturday, the MND had detected 25 Chinese aircraft and seven vessels around Taiwan.

In a post on X, the MND noted, "25 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

The MND noted that 13 aircrafts "crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ."

More From This Section

Trump picks Brooke Rollins for agri secy, praises her work for US farmers

Elon Musk slams delay in California vote count, praises India's poll system

Mpox continues to be public health emergency as cases resurge, says WHO

Rich nations offer $300 billion annually after 10 years to Global South

COP29 gets Article 6 of Paris Agreement operational, opens carbon markets

In recent times, Chinese incursion has increased in Taiwan. In response, Taiwan has stepped up security on its maritime borders.

On Friday, Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te attended the completion ceremony for the #ROCN Shuei-Sing Barracks. This base will serve as the new home for the Taiwanese Navy Underwater Operations Unit and enhance its training capabilities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards the US, Japan, and Australia for their joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

This statement followed the 14th Trilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) in Darwin, Australia, where defence ministers from the three nations, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Taiwan reports rise in Chinese military activity near its borders

US commission recommends arms sales upgrade for Taiwan amid China tensions

Trump's NSA pick Waltz raises concerns over China's Taiwan ambitions

Taiwan seeks economic partnership with EU to boost semiconductor ties

Taiwan's APEC envoy meets US President Biden, invites him to visit country

Topics :TaiwanChinese military tests tankChinese air force

First Published: Nov 24 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story