Taiwan detects 8 Chinese military aircraft, 7 vessels near its border

The Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) on Sunday reported the presence of Chinese military forces near Taiwan, detecting eight People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, and seven PLAN vessels.

Notably, four of the detected aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, entering Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in both the northern and southwestern regions. The MND assured that the situation is being closely monitored and responded to accordingly.

Sharing a post on X, the Taiwan MND wrote, "8 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 4 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

On Saturday, the MND had detected 25 Chinese aircraft and seven vessels around Taiwan.

In a post on X, the MND noted, "25 PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today."

The MND noted that 13 aircrafts "crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and southeastern ADIZ."

In recent times, Chinese incursion has increased in Taiwan. In response, Taiwan has stepped up security on its maritime borders.

On Friday, Taiwanese President, Lai Ching-te attended the completion ceremony for the #ROCN Shuei-Sing Barracks. This base will serve as the new home for the Taiwanese Navy Underwater Operations Unit and enhance its training capabilities.

Earlier on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed gratitude towards the US, Japan, and Australia for their joint statement calling for peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, Taiwan News reported.

This statement followed the 14th Trilateral Defence Ministers' Meeting (TDMM) in Darwin, Australia, where defence ministers from the three nations, Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles, Japanese Minister of Defense Nakatani Gen, and US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin III reaffirmed their commitment to regional security.