Home / World News / These are the best and worst cities for expats to live and work in 2023

These are the best and worst cities for expats to live and work in 2023

Well, you could do worse than Vienna, Zurich or Auckland, which just bagged the top spots in global consulting firm Mercer's 2023 Quality of Living survey for expatriates

Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg

3 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2023 | 11:13 AM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

By Alex Millson

Making the decision to live and work abroad is a huge undertaking, especially if you’re uprooting your family. And perhaps the biggest question of all is: “Where do we go?”
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Well, you could do worse than Vienna, Zurich or Auckland, which just bagged the top spots in global consulting firm Mercer’s 2023 Quality of Living survey for expatriates.

The Austrian capital retained its place at the top of the list, which was last published in the pre-pandemic days of 2019. The survey’s compilers highlighted the city’s vibrant cultural scene, architecture and history.

The Swiss city of Zurich, in second spot, was hailed for its political stability and high-quality infrastructure, while on the other side of the world, Auckland was praised for its high standard of healthcare and cultural dynamism.

Denmark’s capital, Copenhagen, and Switzerland’s Geneva took fourth and fifth spots. In a top 10 largely dominated by Western European cities, Canada’s Vancouver was the lone North American entry, sitting in eighth place and hailed for its “outdoor recreation and cosmopolitan living.” 

The city-state of Singapore was the highest ranked Asian entry, tied in 29th place with Adelaide, while Hong Kong languished in 77th place on the list of 241 destinations.


“The current global landscape is affected by geopolitical turmoil, natural disasters and other economic challenges, all of which have significant implications for cities and their ability to attract and retain talent,” said Yvonne Traber, Mercer’s global head of mobility. “Many employees are reconsidering their priorities and assessing the quality of life provided to them and their families in the places they live and work.”

Mercer analysed living conditions in more than 450 cities worldwide, looking at 39 factors including political and social environment, health, education, recreation and housing.

In other findings:

  • New York charted at 40th place, three spots beneath San Francisco
  • London topped the UK’s entries in 45th place, with Aberdeen at no. 49 and Edinburgh at no. 51
  • Dubai was the highest ranked Middle Eastern city in 79th place, while Mauritian capital Port Louis was Africa’s top city at no. 88
  • Sydney ranked in ninth spot, with Melbourne and Perth coming in 21st and 22nd respectively
  • Bottom of the list, in 241st place, was the Sudanese capital, KhartoumORG: These Are the Best and Worst Cities for Expats to Live and Work in 2023

These are the 10 cities with the best quality of living:

  • Vienna, Austria
  • Zurich, Switzerland
  • Auckland, New Zealand
  • Copenhagen, Denmark
  • Geneva, Switzerland
  • Frankfurt, Germany
  • Munich, Germany
  • Vancouver, Canada
  • Sydney, Australia
  • Dusseldorf, Germany

And these are the 10 cities at the bottom of the list:

241 — Khartoum, Sudan

240 — Baghdad, Iraq

239 — Bangui, Central African Republic

238 — Sanaa, Yemen

237 — Port-au-Prince, Haiti

236 — N’Djamena, Chad

235 — Damascus, Syria

234 — Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso

233 — Tripoli, Libya

232 — Brazzaville, Republic of Congo

Also Read

Austria's Vienna ranked world's most liveable city for 2nd year running

Expat Salaries in Saudi Arabia are highest in world, says ECA survey

India issues warning to expats in Canada after Trudeau's accusation

Nicholas Pooran's 55-ball 137 leads MI New York to inaugural MLC title

Today Air Pollution Update, 23 Oct: Delhi's air quality deteriorates

War-wracked Myanmar now world's top opium producer, says UN agency

Palestinians hope vote in UNGA will show wide support for a Gaza cease-fire

Hunter Biden pushes for dismissal of gun case on grounds of 2nd Amendment

Tusk becomes Poland's prime minister with mission of improving EU ties

Stephanie Pope to be next CEO of Boeing, with effective from Jan 1

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AustriaViennaExpatsNew York

First Published: Dec 12 2023 | 11:13 AM IST

Explore News

Companies

BBC World Service India to restructure shareholding for FDI norm compliance

Adani Group contractor probed by govt resurfaces under a new name

Technology News

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

Corning to set up Rs 1,000 crore Gorilla Glass facility in Tamil Nadu

India News

Delhi's air quality 'very poor', min temperature remains below 7 degrees

CP to Mandi House: You must pay double parking fees at 91 spots in Delhi

Economy News

India's domestic aviation capacity soars beyond pre-pandemic level

States' gross fiscal deficit below Budget Estimate for a 2nd yr: RBI report

Next Story