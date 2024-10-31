Top US officials to visit Mideast for talks on Gaza, Lebanon amid tensions

Two US officials are set to visit Israel on Thursday to engage in talks on critical issues, including the situations in Gaza and Lebanon, the status of hostages, and concerns surrounding Iran and regional borders, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Wednesday.

During a press briefing, the Press Secretary said that White House officials Brett McGurk and Amos Hochstein, along with other top officials, would be travelling to the region to address various matters in the region in response to Israel's recent military actions in self-defence against Iran.

She said that CIA Director Bill Burns was also scheduled to arrive in Cairo on Thursday for discussions with Egyptian officials regarding bilateral relations and efforts to secure the release of Israeli hostages from Hamas.

Furthermore, Jean-Pierre stated that the Commander of United States Central Command, General Erik Kurilla, would also travel to the Middle East to discuss defence strategies and meet with Israeli military personnel.

"Following Israel's response in self-defence against Iran, senior US officials are following up on a range of matters in the region and with Israeli counterparts. Bill Burns (Director of the Central Intelligence Agency) will be in Cairo on Thursday to engage with Egyptian counterparts on bilateral matters as well as the process to secure the release of hostages. CENTCOM (United States Central Command) Commander General Erik Kurilla is travelling to the region to discuss regional defence and will visit Israel to engage with counterparts and US personnel," she said.

"Two White House officials are going to visit Israel on Thursday to engage on a range of issues, including Gaza, Lebanon, hostages, Iran and border regional matters as well," she added.

More From This Section

Jean-Pierre reiterated the US government's "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security, warning against any further direct military attacks by Iran. She stressed the need for de-escalation in the region while also advocating for deterrence measures.

"The US will reaffirm its ironclad commitment to Israel's security, its warning against any further direct military attacks by Iran against Israel and its support for de-escalation backed by deterrence in the region more broadly," White House Press Secretary said.

Egypt President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi announced on Sunday that Egypt has proposed a two-day ceasefire in Gaza aimed at facilitating the exchange of four Israeli hostages for some Palestinian prisoners, the Times of Israel reported.

Notably, around 97 of the 251 hostages taken by Hamas on October 7 are still believed to be under Hamas captivity in Gaza, including the bodies of at least 34 hostages who are confirmed dead, Times of Israel reported.

Hamas is also holding two Israeli civilians who entered the Gaza Strip in 2014 and 2015, along with the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed in 2014.