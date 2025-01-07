Toyota to open futuristic city in Japan, will move in first 100 residents

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The initial residents of Woven City will be composed mostly of the carmaker's own employees and their families, and will gradually expand to about 2,000 residents as part of its initial phases

Toyota Woven City
A key part of Toyota’s broader Woven initiative is a new software platform and vehicle operating system it calls Arene, which is designed to speed up car development and lower costs | Photo: Bloomberg
Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 9:26 AM IST
By Chester Dawson 
Toyota Motor Corp. plans to move in the first 100 residents of a futuristic city at the base of Mount Fuji in Japan by as soon as this fall. 
The initial residents of Woven City will be composed mostly of the carmaker’s own employees and their families, and will gradually expand to about 2,000 residents as part of its initial phases, Toyota said Monday.
 
“This year, residents will begin to moving in as we slowly bring Woven City to life,” Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said at a press conference at CES in Las Vegas. “We aim to accelerate the pace at which new technologies can be tested and developed at Woven City.”
 
Toyoda debuted plans for the “living laboratory” five years ago as Toyota’s then-president, saying then it would be a fully sustainable city and real-world showcase for artificial intelligence, advanced robotics, self-driving cars and smart homes.
 
But it won’t be open to the wider public for at least two years and Toyota’s chair said it may never be profitable.

“Will this Woven City make Toyota any money? Well, maybe not,” Toyoda said. “As global citizens, I believe Toyota has a responsibility to invest in our collective future.”
 
A key part of Toyota’s broader Woven initiative is a new software platform and vehicle operating system it calls Arene, which is designed to speed up car development and lower costs. It plans to deploy the system this year and make it a core component of its next-generation EVs starting in 2026.
 
Toyota appointed a new head of the wholly owned Woven subsidiary in 2023 as part of a shift from a research-heavy focus to become more involved in production of next-generation vehicles.
First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 9:25 AM IST

