Toyota Kirloskar Motor's December sales increase 29% to 29,529 units

Toyota, Toyota logo
The company sold 24,887 units in the domestic market and exported 4,642 units last month. | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2025 | 3:41 PM IST
Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Wednesday reported 29 per cent increase in sales at 29,529 units in December 2024 as compared to 22,867 units in the same month a year ago.

The company sold 24,887 units in the domestic market and exported 4,642 units last month, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

The company said it recorded its best-ever calendar year sales in 2024 at 3,26,329 units. This was higher by 40 per cent as compared to 2,33,346 units sold in 2023.

"The SUV and MPV segments being key contributors grew at 20 per cent over the same period last year. We are also observing a growing shift of consumer preferences towards vehicles offering sustainability, value proposition of dependability quotient, enhanced safety and better resale value which is boosting our sales," TKM Vice President, Sales-Service-Used Car Business, Sabari Manohar said.

On the outlook, he said,"Given the existing trend, we are confident of further consolidating our market position thus playing a larger role in driving sustainable mobility along with globalising India's automobile manufacturing base.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 01 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

