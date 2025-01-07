Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / US reports first death from bird flu in Louisiana, say health officials

US reports first death from bird flu in Louisiana, say health officials

Health officials have said the person was older than 65, had underlying medical problems and had been in contact with sick and dead birds in a backyard flock

Bird flu
Louisiana officials say they are not aware of any other cases in their state, and US officials have said they do not have any evidence that the virus is spreading from person to person | Photo: Shutterstock
AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 07 2025 | 8:44 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The first US bird flu death has been reported a person in Louisiana who had been hospitalised with severe respiratory symptoms.

Louisiana health officials announced the death on Monday.

Health officials have said the person was older than 65, had underlying medical problems and had been in contact with sick and dead birds in a backyard flock. They also said a genetic analysis had suggested the bird flu virus had mutated inside the patient, which could have led to the more severe illness.

They have disclosed few other details about the person.

Since March, 66 confirmed bird flu infections have been reported in the US, but previous illnesses have been mild and most have been detected among farmworkers exposed to sick poultry or dairy cows. In two cases and adult in Missouri and a child in California health officials have not determined how they caught it.

The origin of the Louisiana person's infection was not considered a mystery. But it was the first human case in the US linked to exposure to backyard birds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also Read

Bird flu mutation detected in Louisiana patient, risk low: US health agency

Bird flu virus shows mutations in first severe human case in US: CDC

USDA orders nationwide testing of milk supply for bird flu to halt virus

US spots first H5N1 bird flu case in a pig, raising concern for humans

Odisha govt culls over 11,700 chicken, health dept issues alert on bird flu

Louisiana officials say they are not aware of any other cases in their state, and US officials have said they do not have any evidence that the virus is spreading from person to person.

The H5N1 bird flu has been spreading widely among wild birds, poultry, cows and other animals. Its growing presence in the environment increases the chances that people will be exposed, and potentially catch it, officials have said.

Officials continue to urge people who have contact with sick or dead birds to take precautions, including wearing respiratory and eye protection and gloves when handling poultry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Judge denies Trump's bid to halt Friday's hush money case sentencing

US eases restrictions on Syria to allow aid, keep sanctions in place

Hurdles remain as Israel, Hamas once again inch toward ceasefire deal

Brazil admits Indonesia as new member of Brics bloc of developing nations

What a great nation it would be: Trump reacts to Trudeau's resignation

Topics :Bird FluUnited StatesLouisiana

First Published: Jan 07 2025 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story