Trump ramps up immigration raids; VP Vance, Border Czar back tough stance

The Trump administration has ramped up its crackdown on illegal immigration, with the US Justice Department confirming arrests in Chicago as part of a multi-agency enforcement operation, according to The New York Times.

VP Vance defends immigration raids

US Vice President JD Vance has publicly supported the inclusion of schools and churches in immigration enforcement actions, arguing that such measures could deter undocumented migrants. “If you have a person who is convicted of a violent crime, whether they are an illegal immigrant or not, you have to go and get that person to protect public safety,” Vance said.

He added, “That’s not unique to immigration.”

Border Czar Homan calls for more resources

Tom Homan, Trump’s Border Czar and former head of US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), has called for at least 100,000 detention beds to support the administration’s expanded deportation efforts. Homan urged Congress to provide the necessary funding, emphasising that immigration enforcement would proceed on a “case-by-case basis.”

Homan also justified potential operations in schools and churches, citing concerns that high-school-aged individuals could be linked to gangs. He noted that deportations would “steadily increase” and would target all undocumented individuals, not just those with criminal records.

Referring to national security concerns, Homan highlighted the death of Georgia student Laken Riley, allegedly killed by a migrant, as a rallying point for the Republican immigration agenda.

Homan criticised an app introduced during the Biden administration that allowed asylum-seekers to schedule appointments at ports of entry, calling it an improper tool for migrants. He reiterated that individuals seeking entry should follow legal procedures through embassies or ports of entry.

Targeted Chicago operations

On Sunday, ICE announced on X (formerly Twitter) that it had partnered with five federal agencies for “enhanced targeted operations” in Chicago. The objective was to “enforce US immigration law and preserve public safety and national security by keeping potentially dangerous criminal aliens out of our communities.”

The operation involved collaboration with the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Customs and Border Protection (CBP), and the US Marshals Service. However, details about the scope of the operation or the number of individuals detained were not disclosed.

Criticism and fear in the community

According to the Chicago Tribune, fear of potential raids prompted many Latinos in the region to remain indoors. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, a Democrat, told CNN that state authorities would cooperate with federal agencies in capturing individuals accused or convicted of violent crimes but stressed the importance of protecting “law-abiding” residents.

Meanwhile, leaders from three Catholic organisations strongly criticised the policy permitting raids on churches and schools. In a joint statement, they condemned the rule, saying, “Turning places of care, healing and solace into places of fear and uncertainty… will not make our communities safer.”

When asked about the opposition from Catholic leaders, Homan responded, “We’re enforcing laws Congress enacted and the president signed. If they don’t like it, change the law.”

