Trump says he threatened AI executive with arrest over security concerns

US President Donald Trump has recounted issuing a severe warning to an unnamed artificial intelligence executive, threatening imminent arrest over alleged security violations as part of his administration's approach to technology oversight.

Appearing on CBS' 60 Minutes, the US President disclosed an instance in which he personally intervened after receiving intelligence regarding a major risk involving an artificial intelligence firm.

"We had a situation where somebody was reported to us to be doing something bad with AI," Trump stated.

Determined to compel compliance, the 80-year-old Republican explained that he delivered an uncompromising ultimatum to the unidentified leader of "one of the big" artificial intelligence enterprises.

"We called them very strongly and said, 'Get ready to go to jail. Please give your wife a kiss good night,'" Trump remarked, adding that he instructed the individual to prepare for detention by the following morning. "We said, 'Go home right now. See your wife and children. Give them a kiss good night. Because tomorrow morning, you're going to jail.'" According to the US President, the coercive measure proved immediately effective, noting that "this person totally changed everything" following the intervention, while confirming that the Department of Justice continues to oversee technology-related risks. Expanding upon his administration's broader technological strategy, Trump dismissed warnings from researchers expressing grave concerns over existential safety risks, arguing that national competitiveness must take precedence. Emphasising the geopolitical rivalry between Washington and Beijing, he asserted that America cannot afford to fall behind.

"First of all, because China's gonna have it, okay? So if we don't have it, China's gonna have it," Trump observed. "That would put us at an unbelievable disadvantage. It's all between us and China. There's nobody else." Addressing apocalyptic scenarios predicting human extinction from artificial intelligence within a few years, he characterised such fears as exaggerated and manageable. "I think that the risk is not nearly as real as they talk. And I think the risk can be managed," he affirmed. Reflecting on legislative dynamics following congressional shifts, Trump affirmed he remains "absolutely" open to cooperating with Democratic lawmakers regarding artificial intelligence safety regulations, provided American technological dominance remains uncompromised.