TSMC Q4 profit jumps over 57% to record on strong demand for AI chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co reported a 57 per cent leap in fourth-quarter profit on Thursday as demand surges for advanced chips used in artificial intelligence processing.

The world's largest contract chipmaker, whose customers include Apple and Nvidia, posted a net profit of T$374.68 billion ($11.4 billion) for the quarter ended Dec. 31, a record high for any quarter.

That was in line with the T$377.95 billion LSEG SmartEstimate drawn from 22 analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weighting to forecasts from analysts who are more consistently accurate.

The Taiwanese company, however, faces headwinds from US government technology restrictions on China and uncertainty about President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration, which has threatened broad import tariffs.

The US government said on Monday it would further restrict AI chip and technology exports, adding to potential issues TSMC could face, though Taiwan and other close US allies will be allowed unlimited access to US AI technology.

TSMC is spending billions of dollars on new factories overseas, including $65 billion on three plants in the US state of Arizona, though it says most manufacturing will remain in Taiwan.

The AI boom has helped drive up the price of shares in Asia's most valuable company, with TSMC's Taipei-listed stock soaring 81 per cent last year, compared with a 28.5 per cent gain for the broader market.

The stock closed up 3.8 per cent on Thursday ahead of the earnings call.