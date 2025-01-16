Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

OCAC highlights overseas outreach success for Taiwan amid policy shifts

OCAC highlights overseas outreach success for Taiwan amid policy shifts

The council emphasised that shifting global policies have created new opportunities for Taiwan to expand its international presence

Taiwan flag, Taiwan
The council plans to amplify its efforts to advocate for Taiwan internationally while supporting Taiwanese entrepreneurs abroad. (Photo: Bloomberg)
ANI Asia
Jan 16 2025 | 7:50 AM IST
Backlash against Chinese political interference has paved the way for smoother diplomatic outreach efforts by Taiwan, according to the Overseas Community Affairs Council (OCAC).

In a written report submitted to the legislature, the council emphasised that shifting global policies have created new opportunities for Taiwan to expand its international presence, Taipei Times reported.

OCAC Minister Hsu Chia-ching stated that global democracies are facing unprecedented challenges from authoritarian regimes like China and Russia.

"Policy changes have benefited the council's diplomatic efforts," Hsu said. The removal of entities such as Confucius Institutes and overseas Chinese police stations in Western nations has led to reduced resistance for overseas Taiwanese communities, easing their ability to engage on diplomatic fronts.

The council reported that as of last year, there were approximately 2 million overseas Taiwanese, 6,000 overseas Taiwanese groups, and 1,000 Taiwan schools, which collectively play a pivotal role in strengthening Taiwan's global connections. Unlike formal diplomatic mechanisms, these communities enjoy greater flexibility in fostering ties, OCAC said, as per reports by Taipei Times.

In 2023, the council collaborated with overseas Taiwanese groups to organise 111 events across 46 regions, attracting a combined attendance of 106,000 people. These events supported Taiwan's meaningful engagement with global cooperative frameworks, including the WHO, in areas such as health, economics, culture, and education.

Notable initiatives included the Taiwan Day event at Ruhr-Universitat-Bochum and cultural showcases at Germany's AHOJ.Festival. Taiwanese participation in South Australia's Multicultural Festival and New South Wales' Willoughby Spring Fair were also facilitated by the council.

Academic and corporate initiatives to encourage overseas Taiwanese to return for study and work drew 7,450 participants, Taipie Times reported.

Looking ahead, the council plans to amplify its efforts to advocate for Taiwan internationally while supporting Taiwanese entrepreneurs abroad, particularly in the semiconductor, artificial intelligence, defense, and next-generation communications sectors.

Taiwan diplomacy China

Jan 16 2025 | 7:49 AM IST

