Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / World News / Two dead after small plane midair collision in Arizona, say authorities

Two dead after small plane midair collision in Arizona, say authorities

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the collision near an airport on the outskirts of Tucson

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash
Last week, one of two pilots died on a private jet owned by Mtley Cre singer Vince Neil after the aircraft veered off a runway in Arizona and hit a business jet | Representative Photo: Shutterstock
AP Marana
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 7:15 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

At least two people are dead after a midair collision involving two small planes in southern Arizona, authorities said Wednesday.

The National Transportation Safety Board said it is investigating the collision near an airport on the outskirts of Tucson. The Marana Police Department confirmed two deaths after responding to the crash.

The Associated Press left a message with a police spokesperson seeking additional details.

Last week, one of two pilots died on a private jet owned by Mtley Cre singer Vince Neil after the aircraft veered off a runway in Arizona and hit a business jet.

There have been four major aviation disasters in North America in the last month, with the most recent involving a Delta jet that flipped on its roof while landing in Toronto and the deadly crash of commuter plane in Alaska.

In late January, 67 people aboard an American Airlines passenger were killed when an Army helicopter collided with it in Washington, D.C., marking the country's deadliest aviation disaster since 2001.

Just a day later, a medical transport jet with a child patient, her mother and four others aboard crashed into a Philadelphia neighbourhood on January 31, exploding in a fireball that engulfed several homes. That crash killed seven people, including all those aboard, and injured 19 others.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US agriculture dept tries to rehire fired workers tied to bird flu response

Senate GOP budget bill back on track after Trump threw it into turmoil

Hundreds of current, ex-federal employees rally against firing of workers

DOGE notches courtroom wins as Elon Musk crusades to slash US federal govt

Labour unions urge Trump to boost US shipbuilding against China's dominance

Topics :airplane crashplane crashDeath toll

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 7:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story