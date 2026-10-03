UAE says FlyDubai co-pilot attacked captain with cockpit's crash axe
The co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain with a cockpit crash axe and tried to seize control of the Israel-bound flight carrying 182 people before passengers and crew intervened
The co-pilot allegedly attacked the captain with a cockpit crash axe and tried to seize control of the Israel-bound flight carrying 182 people before passengers and crew intervened
The United Arab Emirates said on Saturday that the co-pilot on a FlyDubai flight that nearly crashed with 182 people on board attacked the captain with the cockpit's crash axe in a "terrorist attack." The UAE statement cited the attorney general as saying the co-pilot also tried to take control of the plane during Wednesday's attack on the Israel-bound flight.
Passengers and crew intervened to subdue the co-pilot and stabilise the plane.
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First Published: Oct 03 2026 | 12:46 PM IST