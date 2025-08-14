UK growth slows in second quarter but comes in higher than expected

Britain's economy slowed down during the second quarter of the year in the face of higher taxes on businesses and global tariff uncertainties, but growth came in higher than anticipated, official figures showed Thursday.

The Office for National Statistics said output expanded by 0.3 per cent during the second quarter from the previous three-month period, largely as a result of a strong performance in June.

Though that was lower than the 0.7 per cent increase in the first quarter of the year, it was ahead of market expectations of only a 0.1 per cent rise.

The bigger than expected increase will be welcome news to the Labour government, which has made improving growth its number one priority since it returned to power in July 2024.