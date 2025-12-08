Home / World News / UN aid agency cuts appeal for 2026 to $33 bn after lowest annual support

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday it was seeking $33 billion to help some 135 million people cope with fallout from wars

United Nations Security Council
UN's humanitarian aid coordination office is downsizing its appeal for annual funding in 2026. (Photo: Bloomberg)
AP Geneva
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 12:38 PM IST
The UN's humanitarian aid coordination office is downsizing its appeal for annual funding in 2026 after support this year, mostly from Western governments, plunged to the lowest level in a decade.

The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said Monday it was seeking $33 billion to help some 135 million people cope with fallout from wars, climate disasters, earthquakes, epidemics and food shortages. This year, it took in $15 billion, the lowest level in a decade.

The office says next year it wants more than $4.1 billion to reach 3 million people in Palestinian areas, another $2.9 billion for Sudan home to the world's largest displacement crisis and $2.8 billion for a regional plan around Syria.

In 2025, hunger surged. Food budgets were slashed even as famines hit parts of Sudan and Gaza. Health systems broke apart," said OCHA chief Tom Fletcher. "Disease outbreaks spiked. Millions went without essential food, healthcare and protection. Programs to protect women and girls were slashed, hundreds of aid organizations shut."  The UN aid coordinator sought $47 billion for this year and aimed to help 190 million people worldwide. Because of the lower support, it and humanitarian partners reached 25 million fewer people this year than in 2024.

I know budgets are tight right now. Families everywhere are under strain," Fletcher said. But the world spent $2.7 trillion on defense last year on guns and arms. And I'm asking for just over 1% of that.

He has called for radical transformation of aid by reducing bureaucracy, boosting efficiency and giving more power to local groups. Fletcher cited very practical, constructive conversations almost daily with the Trump administration.

Do I want to shame the world into responding? Absolutely," Fletcher said. "But I also want to channel this sense of determination and anger that we have as humanitarians, that we will carry on delivering with what we get.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :United NationsEmergency fundings

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 12:38 PM IST

