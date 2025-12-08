Thailand airstrikes strain Trump-brokered peace deal with Cambodia: Details

Thailand and Cambodia are locked in a conflict weeks after US President Donald Trump helped broker a peace deal. The latest wave of airstrikes launched by Thailand comes after a Thai soldier was killed and four others were injured in a Cambodian shelling.

According to the Royal Thai Army, Cambodian forces fired shells and rockets at Thai military and civilian areas around 7 am in the Chong Bok area of Nam Yuen district. Thai troops returned fire and later used fighter jets to strike Cambodian locations to halt the incoming attacks.

What led to the clashes?

Amid the fighting, both countries are accusing each other of starting attacks along their disputed border. Thailand said that around 8:30 am, rockets fired from Cambodia hit a village in Buri Ram province.

Cambodia, however, said Thailand was the one that started Monday’s violence. The Cambodian army claimed Thai forces carried out several provocative actions for days and fired the first shots early in the morning. Cambodia’s Defence Ministry also said Thai troops launched “brutal and inhumane” attacks in Preah Vihear province, which they believe violated the peace agreement signed at the Asean summit in Kuala Lumpur. Why are Thailand–Cambodia tensions so persistent? Border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia are rooted in disputes over colonial-era maps and have been going on for decades. However, the tensions flared earlier this year, killing numerous civilians and displacing almost 300,000 residents.

According to Reuters, the clashes began on May 28 when a Cambodian soldier was killed in a brief gunfight. Tensions rose again in July after a Thai soldier was hurt by a landmine, leading both countries to recall ambassadors. Heavy fighting broke out late in July, with airstrikes, artillery attacks and rocket fire, killing at least 48 people and forcing thousands to flee. What has happened to the Trump-brokered peace deal? In October this year, Trump and Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim hosted the prime ministers of Thailand and Cambodia to sign the ‘Kuala Lumpur Peace Accords’, which was aimed at ending border tensions between Thailand and Cambodia.

According to the deal, Thailand was supposed to release 18 Cambodian soldiers who had been detained since July. Cambodia and Thailand promised to stop fighting, solve problems peacefully and respect each other’s borders. They agreed to remove heavy weapons from the border and allow ASEAN observer teams to monitor the ceasefire. Both sides also agreed not to spread false or harmful information, to rebuild trust and to work toward better diplomatic relations. They agreed to settle border issues legally and prevent crimes along the border. However, Thailand paused its commitments to the agreement in November after a landmine blast injured two of its soldiers.