US, Britain begin new strikes on Houthis in retaliation to previous attacks

The Houthi targets were in 10 different locations and were struck by U.S. F/A-18 fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier

Photo: Bloomberg
AP Washington

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 6:27 AM IST
The United States and Britain struck at least 30 Houthi targets in Yemen on Saturday in a second wave of assaults meant to further disable Iran-backed groups that have relentlessly attacked American and international interests in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war, US officials told The Associated Press.

The latest strikes against the Houthis were launched by ships and fighter jets. The strikes follow an air assault in Iraq and Syria on Friday that targeted other Iranian-backed militias and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in retaliation for the drone strike that killed three US troops in Jordan last weekend.

The Houthi targets were in 10 different locations and were struck by U.S. F/A-18 fighter jets from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower aircraft carrier and by American warships firing Tomahawk missiles from the Red Sea, the US officials said.

They were not authorised to publicly discuss the military operation and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Topics :US governmentUS defenceBritainUS air strikesYemen war

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 6:27 AM IST

